BUZZ-COMMENT-BoJ's Noguchi waves red flag at USD/JPY bulls

April 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bulls hoping to see the pair build on its recent gains and reach 130-135 have a fresh spring in their step, courtesy of Bank of Japan policymaker Asahi Noguchi.

On Thursday, Noguchi said "the benefits of a weak yen outweigh the demerits", brushing aside the view the recent JPY decline would hurt the Japanese economy by raising import costs.

Noguchi's remarks echo those of BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has consistently preached the benefits of a weak yen.

USD/JPY, which last week hit 125 for the first time since August 2015, was last in a 130-135 trading range in 2002.

CFTC data showed gross JPY long positions were slashed from 36,676 contracts to 15,274 in the week ended March 29 -- which encompassed the USD/JPY jump to 125 -- lifting the net JPY short to 102,131 contracts, its highest since November (when it reached 107,264, highest since 2018).

