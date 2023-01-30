BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ won't tweak inflation target anytime soon

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is unlikely to tweak its inflation target anytime soon despite a Japanese government panel's proposal to make it more a long-term goal. The proposal on Monday sparked a short-lived JPY rally .

The proposal from Reiwa Rincho may have been more political than economic , . Granted, Japanese consumers are currently hurting from sticker price inflation on a slew of basic necessities and utilities. However, this won't be solved by tweaking the BOJ's policy price goal. In fact, any such move would hurt the central bank's credibility.

Only steady wage growth, in line with 2% or more inflation, would solve this problem. Admittedly this is a time-consuming enterprise but both the BOJ and government still see it as the only reasonable approach. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said as much Tuesday .

Some cynical Tokyo pundits note that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida supporters may have proffered the proposal to tweak the BOJ's inflation goal as a way for the PM to garner support, perhaps adding another pillar to Kishida's 'New Capitalism'. Since taking office, the PM's popularity has plummeted.

The shooting down of the Reiwa Rincho proposal also impinges on the upcoming shake-up in the BOJ's leadership after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's April retirement. Yuri Okina, a panel member and head of Japan Research, who recently surfaced as a candidate for BOJ deputy governor, may now only be a dark horse candidate at best .

For more click on FXBUZ

Yield on JGB 10w - monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JtMzpC

USD/JPY hourly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3XQMsIK

JGB yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HG9ahg

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.