BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to tweak CPI target, policy but not just yet

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will certainly tweak its inflation target and policy eventually - but not just yet despite continued speculation of an impending shift.

The market is obviously nervous with USD/JPY falling a yen from 149.75 to 148.75 EBS in minutes on Tuesday on a Bloomberg report that the BOJ is likely to discuss raising its price view for the fiscal year ending in March.

Such debate could very well take place but that does not mean the BOJ will act. There is a possibility that forward guidance could be tweaked to reflect this view but the feeling in Tokyo and probably abroad is that policy itself will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

This has been reflected in USD/JPY rallying from Tuesday's 148.75 spike low to 149.85, about where it was before the Bloomberg report.

Though BOJ officials have expressed various opinions on prices, the overall view remains that inflation will come down in the short/medium-term, and fail to hold above 2% until wages turn significantly higher ,, . Given domestic and global risks, economic growth remains uncertain too , .

As to the market, talk of tweaks to the BOJ's inflation forecasts, forward guidance and policy will likely continue into early next year , , . However, BOJ policy will remain easy in the interim with the central bank continuing to cap Japanese government bond yields .

