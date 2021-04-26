BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to stick to the script amid COVID-19 resurgence

Repeats from Monday with no changes

April 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan meeting on Monday-Tuesday is not likely to result in any changes to policy, particularly as Tokyo and other major centres face renewed emergency shutdowns due to a resurgence in COVID-19 and a vaccination rollout progressing at less than snail's pace.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's recent appearances in the Diet indicate that the bankwill stick to its script of ultra-easy rates under yield curve control and continued quantitative easing. While the BOJ Policy Board widened the JGB trading range at their last meeting, JGB yields have since eased alongside U.S. yields, and there is currently very little upside pressure on interest rates.

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of good news on the economy, including a rebound in exports , resulting in a better manufacturing output outlook. That said, fresh lockdowns will put another damper on growth, especially on the consumption and price fronts , and this will likely keep the BOJ on hold.

Any future changes to BOJ policy will be dependent on success in the fight against COVID, which will inevitably be tied to progress in Japan's vaccination programme. BOJ preview , , , Kuroda Diet testimony , , , and .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

