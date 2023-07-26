BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to stay on hold but may tweak inflation outlook

July 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to leave policy on hold on Friday but could tweak its inflation outlook as a number of investment banks expect . The Japanese and global economies continue to face considerable risks, which should ensure BOJ policy remains ultra-easy indefinitely.

Governor Kazuo Ueda noted just on Wednesday that the BOJ was looking to maintain an accommodative policy for the time being . The BOJ will no doubt debate the efficacy of yield curve control and the inflation outlook at length at the current two-day meeting and in future, but policy looks to be on hold indefinitely .

Inflation is still high, with the headline rate even above the U.S. now, but it never reached the highs seen in the U.S. and other major economies. And price pressures appear to be receding. Some adjustments to the outlook may be seen but should not affect policy .

Some in the market are also eyeing possible tweaks to yield curve control. This seems unlikely at present as it would likely send the 'wrong message' to the market; that is, that the economy is strong enough to withstand some BOJ tightening ,.

An indefinite BOJ hold would likely keep JPY on the back-foot and help boost stocks. Any rallies in Japanese stocks could in fact help USD/JPY and yen crosses climb given the strong correlation seen in June .

BOJ maintains ultra-loose monetary policy:

Japan's core inflation remains above BOJ target Japan's core inflation remains above BOJ target:

