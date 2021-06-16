BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to stay easy despite hawkish Fed, JPY-negative

June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to extend its pandemic-aid schemes to support Japan's economic recovery at its two-day policy meeting ending on Friday . Given the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance on Wednesday, the BOJ's continued easy policy is likely to weigh on JPY.

There does seem to be less pressure for the BOJ to maintain its ultra-easy policy with the economy and especially exports doing better and wholesale inflation rising .

The Fed's apparently more hawkish stance could also be a factor . That said, the BOJ would like to safeguard the economic recovery, and a mere extension of current pandemic-aid schemes seems a very cost-effective way of doing so.

Beyond autumn, the BOJ is more likely to think about tapering and exit however. To wit, it may already be easing off on ETF purchases, and could begin to pare down its holdings with a number of unknowns resolved by then. The Olympics will be over, the pace of Japan's vaccination roll-out will have gained some velocity and COVID cases could be much lower.

Given the Fed's hawkish shift and a BOJ more likely to lag in taper and exit, USD/JPY is likely to continue higher alongside U.S. yields, having shot up Wednesday after the FOMC. Previous comment .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3q2S5Ur

Japan-US interest rate differential - weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3iOpW1t

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.