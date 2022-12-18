BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to stand pat until April despite all the talk

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Recent news reports have suggested the Bank of Japan may be ready to pivot towards a less-easy policy stance. Such views appear to be premature however with economic output weaker recently and the BOJ predicting inflation will fall in 2023 after recent spikes higher.

Ex-BOJ Deputy Governors Hiroshi Nakaso and Hirohide Yamaguchi, both seen as contenders to replace Governor Haruhiko Kuroda when he retires , have recently spoken on policy.

Nakaso has a playbook for ending ultra-easy policy, starting with eliminating the cap on 10-year JGBs and removal of emergency market and financial support , , .

Yamaguchi said the BOJ must be ready to tweak yield curve control in 2023 if Japan's economy can withstand overseas economic risks, and debate a possible rate hike. A shift to a more flexible policy is imperative .

In conjunction with such talk, the Japanese government could take steps to revise its decade-old joint statement with the BOJ that commits the central bank to achieving 2% inflation .

The Kishida administration is under considerable pressure to act on the weak yen, seen as a direct consequence of the BOJ's ultra-easy policy. The JGB yield cap is also considered by many to be an artifice hampering the 'natural' functioning of market mechanisms.

More talk of BOJ policy tweaks or pivot will likely materialise into the new year but seemspremature given the BOJ's current economic and price outlooks and with Kuroda remaining at the helm until April.

