BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to stand pat Thursday, some see tweaks to outlook

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's Policy Board is likely to leave policy unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting on Thursday. The central bank has previously indicated that it will maintain an even keel until March but there is already some speculation that changes may be likely then, alongside a reassessment of its outlook which remains tied to progress in the fight to contain the current coronavirus resurgence.

The BOJ already seems to be allowing for a wider trading range for JGBs. The yield on ten-year JGBs spiked to 0.056% Monday after a Jiji press report late Friday that the BOJ was reassessing its yield curve control policy, especially for the long end, citing the possibility of a wider +/-20 bps trading range (something last seen in July 2018). Similar spikes in yield have emerged intermittently since the pandemic-inspired volatility of March, usually followed by pushes down however.

The upshot will be increased scrutiny not only of theBOJ's policy announcement Thursday but Governor Kuroda's news conference after. No doubt Kuroda will be pressed on policy and recent volatility in the JGB market, as well as possible economic scenarios depending on how the COVID-19 resurgence plays out.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

