BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to stand pat in December, hawkish in 2024?

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will likely leave policy unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday. Market speculation of a hawkish pivot in 2024 persists however, and should remain a matter of future debate.

The current state of Japan's economy does not warrant any change in policy at present. As many BOJ Policy Board members have noted , uncertainties abound and the data points to a still fragile economy with inflation falling back , , , .

The yen, which many pundits saw as one factor likely to alter the BOJ's dovish policy stance, is no longer as weak as it was in October and November, with USD/JPY falling from just shy of 152.00 to as low as 140.95 on Dec 14. There seems no urgency for the BOJ to shift policy on the currency's account at this time.

Speculation over a BOJ pivot in 2024 remains however. Some are calling for a shift as soon as January . This seems a stretch given the current state of the economy.

A more likely scenario will be for a change after the spring wage negotiations between labour and management in April. Given the importance BOJ policymakers place on wages to achieve stable and sustainable inflation at 2%, April could prove to be the pivotal month.

Aside from the timing of any BOJ move, policymakers appear to have begun debate over how to shift to a more hawkish stance . Such talk could feature at Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference after Tuesday's policy announcement and in minutes of the December and succeeding meetings in 2024. Related comments , .

A BOJ policy shift is slow but on its way A BOJ policy shift is slow but on its way: https://tmsnrt.rs/47VKTOW

Japan Q3 GDP falls faster than initial estimates: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Rf6N8v

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/4aqL1ru

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

