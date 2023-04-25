BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to remain steadfast on policy amid growth concerns

April 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan looks set to hold fast to its ultra-easy monetary policy due to growth concerns and a forecast of lower inflation, even as Japan's banking system remains stable amid renewed concerns over banks abroad .

New BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has repeatedly made it clear in recent parliamentary testimony that he has no intention of tweaking the central bank's current easy stance , , .

Granted, he did hold out the possibility of tweaks to policy in the future, and many in the market believe this could occur within the course of this calendar year, but BOJ forecasts project inflation falling back and, unless that changes, policy will likely remain on hold .

Growth seems to be the greater concern for the BOJ currently, with talk of a possible recession in the U.S. and other economies including those in the euro zone and Asia facing considerable geopolitical risks, and resulting hits to international trade and supply chains.

Domestically, Japan Inc remains gloomy on the outlook , and the government has acknowledged the likelihood of more bankruptcies and higher import bills .

Given the above, the chances of the BOJ holding to current monetary policy this week - and this year - remain very high. Related polls , , . Previous comment .

