BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to remain on hold, outlook in focus

June 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is widely expected to affirm its easy policy stance at the end of a two-day meeting on Friday. The focus will be on the central bank's outlookas some analysts believe above-target inflation could force the BOJ to consider an earlier-than-expected exit .

The BOJ's short-term interest rate target is currently -0.1% to zero and that on 10-year JGBs is zero with a plus/minus 0.5% range. The BOJ's last outlook stuck to the premise that inflation would fall back in the latter half of the fiscal year to March 2024.

While inflation remains relatively sticky and above the BOJ's 2% target, it is coming off. There seems to be no reason for the BOJ to change its view before more data is released in the coming months.

The BOJ also remains concerned about economic growth going forward, especially with global growth showing recent signs of weakness and some major economies facing recession , . Supply chain disruptions have abated somewhat but political friction between the U.S./Japan/the West with China/Russia will continue to dampen international trade.

Given the contrast between the BOJ and other major central banks, USD/JPY and the JPY crosses should remain bid on carry trades and outbound investment flows. Foreign investor inflows to the Nikkei will also be accompanied by JPY sales to hedge these positions , . Previous comment .

For more click on FXBUZ

BOJ's defense of YCC frustrates investors: https://tmsnrt.rs/43DmCLo

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.