BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ tankan may be old news as USD/JPY surges

March 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will release its tankan report Thursday , and the view in Tokyo is that the outlook and JPY assumptions could already be outdated. USD/JPY has soared in recent weeks and the economic outlook is perhaps much better than when the poll was taken.

USD/JPY has rallied to as high as 110.97 Wednesday from a low of 102.60 in January, and Tokyo players believe it could trade towards 112.50 . Given recent moves up, Japanese companies (exporters) are likely to be assuming 110.00 in their budgets for the coming fiscal year versus an average of 106.79 for the FY ending Wednesday.

The feeling now is that it could be much higher, perhaps even 113 or 115. Most budget expectations for the coming year are firmed up in April but this will not be confirmed until the next tankan survey.

The economic outlook is likely to be better, though it may be even more optimistic now. February output out earlier was weak but manufacturers are upbeat about prospects , , and the tankan could understate expectations.

That said, the BOJ has promised to keep policy easy and rates 'stably low', and this should work to keep USD/JPY bid with JGB yields capped by yield curve control and U.S. yields heading higher.

Latest Reuters Tankan , last BOJ tankan .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/31wRJJY

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential - weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rD79a8

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.