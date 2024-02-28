BUZZ-COMMENT-BoJ-SNB policy divergence unwind may end one-way CHF/JPY trade

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Among the most dovish priced central banks is the Swiss National Bank, where the market is attaching a 58% chance of a rate cut at the March meeting. On the flip side, the Bank of Japan is the only central bank priced in to hike rates this year, most likely occurring in April, although there is a risk of a March move.

As such, this diverging outlook between two lower yielding currencies looks set to unwind and thus create the potential for the one-way trade in CHF/JPY over the last four years to come to an end.

Swiss inflation is at 1.3%, marking a 0.5ppt undershoot of the SNB's Q1 inflation forecast. While this has boosted odds of near-term SNB easing, it is difficult to see the bank cutting before the European Central Bank. Upcoming Q4 GDP (Feb. 29) and February CPI report (March 4) will be key determining factors as to whether the bank pulls the trigger.

For the BoJ, the recent topside surprise in inflation underpins calls for an exit of negative interest rates. However, the focus for policymakers is on wages, in particular the 2024 wage talks with Rengo – Japan's largest trade union – in which the first tally of negotiations are set to take place on March 15, where they are seeking wage increases of at least 5%.

What's more, the weaker the yen gets, the higher the risk of FX intervention. Meanwhile, the SNB has altered its FX policy, so that it is no longer looking to keep CHF strong. Thus, further supporting the case for CHF/JPY to head lower. Although, with volatility remaining subdued, the yen's carry disadvantage reduces the currency's appeal in the current backdrop.

