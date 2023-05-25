BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ policy to remain easy despite shifts in focus

May 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its easy policy stance, perhaps for the rest of the year, even with any shift in focus as Governor Kazuo Ueda alluded to in a group interview Thursday evening.

Ueda hinted that the BOJ could shorten its policy target to five-year JGB yields from the current 10-year maturity, a move which could remove the 0.5% cap on 10s . That said, the cap on 10s could remain in addition to a new 'cap' on 5s. The possibilities are without limit.

The BOJ is undoubtedly exploring all options at its disposal, as it addresses repeated questions on the correctness and efficacy of its ultra-easy stance. Yet Ueda has been emphatic about maintaining existing policy in the interim.

Speculation over a policy tweak has risen repeatedly since former BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announced his decision to retire in April. The market has reacted each time, much to the disgruntlement of those betting on change.

Such talk is likely to persist throughout the year. To wit, earlier on Thursday an obscure government panellist voiced his view that the BOJ could abandon its bond yield cap this year .

Given the current state of the economy and the BOJ's economic outlook, most Tokyo players see the central bank holding steadfast on policy probably for the remainder of the year.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

