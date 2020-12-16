BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ policy likely on hold but currency buys in focus

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is likely to keep monetary policy on hold at the end of its board meeting on Friday as fiscal stimulus helps to keep the economy on track , but its surprising decision to buy $6 billion from the Ministry of Finance is likely a bigger focus for markets .

The MOF is responsible for Japan's currency reserves and FX policy, and technically the BOJ can only buy foreign exchange from MOF. Also, it is the BOJ that intervenes in the currency market but at the behest of MOF.

With Japan unlikely to dig into its reserves to fill BOJ coffers with dollars, the BOJ (with MOF's blessing) will buy USD from the market without adversely affecting daily flows. To this end, the BOJ said related buys will occur over the course of the fiscal year ending next March.

There are some however who believe this might enable the BOJ to purchase USD to stem or slow further falls in USD/JPY in a form of 'stealth' intervention.

Of interest Friday will also be the BOJ's latest economic forecasts, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's slightly improved outlook Wednesday, which may have been behind its decision to leave most policy settings on hold. The BOJ could take a similar tack, especially if the latest outlook is better, though it will no doubt continue to pay lip service to easing more if needed.

