BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ on an even-keel in January, April onwards 'live'

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's Policy Board meets on Monday-Tuesday for the first time this year. Given slowing inflation and recently weaker economic performance, Tokyo players expect no change in policy. In fact, any moves will likely be postponed until April or beyond, following Japan's annual spring labour offensive.

Despite comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and other board members suggesting debate over an eventual exit from ultra-easy policy, the BOJ failed to act at all last year apart from widening the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bond yields around mid-year.

JGBs have since traded well within this band 1% both sides of zero since. The highest 10-year JGBs traded was 0.975% on Nov 1, when market expectations of a BOJ policy shift peaked. Subsequent upticks in yields have been limited to 0.806% on Dec 11.

Since late December, the yield on JGB 10s has ranged between 0.551% and 0.657%, well below the BOJ's proposed cap under yield curve control.

With core inflation slowing and possibly set to slow further, maybe below the BOJ's 2% target, there seems to be less pressure on the central bank to tweak policy .

Recently weak Japanese economic data also argue for the BOJ to leave policy on hold for now , , , , , as will reconstruction efforts following the Noto earthquakes.

Recent Ueda comments , , and polls , .

For more click on FXBUZ

BOJ policy rates: https://tmsnrt.rs/3GPwat2

Japan's core inflation slows for 2nd straight month: https://tmsnrt.rs/3U5u684

Japan Q3 GDP falls faster than initial estimates: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Rf6N8v

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.