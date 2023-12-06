BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ officials affirm policy hold through Q1 2024

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Despite speculation to the contrary, comments from five Bank of Japan officials over the past week affirm the central bank's ultra-easy policy will likely prevail through the first quarter of 2024 and perhaps into Q2.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda noted in his bi-annual report to the Diet's Upper House Thursday that uncertainties abound for Japan's economy and it has not yet reached a point in which he can say the 2% price target has been achieved in a stable, sustainable way .

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said as much Wednesday although he did mention what any debate on an exit would look like , . He noted progress away from deflation towards the inflation target and said any changes to policy would be contingent on wage rises.

The Policy Board's Asahi Noguchi , Toyoaki Nakamura and Seiji Adachi have made similar comments over the past week or so.

Although speculation over an exit from the ultra-easy stance will likely continue, maybe with each inflation and wage indicator release, the BOJ's outlook for inflation to retreat remains.

And with the next round of Japanese labour-wage negotiations not until spring 2024, any major tweaks to BOJ policy are unlikely until after Q1.

Japanese yields have recently fallen along with yields abroad. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds dropped to 0.621% from a high of 0.975% on Nov 1, and well below the BOJ's 1% cap.

FX no longer looks to be a factor either with USD/JPY off to the 146-148 area from its 2022/2023 double-top just shy of 152.00.

