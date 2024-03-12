BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ maybe not as keen to end easy policy March 19

March 13 (Reuters) - The market looks to be moving away from expectations of a significant shift in Bank of Japan policy in March. Comments from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki in Diet testimony on Tuesday suggest this may be the case.

Ueda said he sees Japan's economy continuing to recover moderately but still sees signs of weakness. He held out hope that higher wages would help growth and keep inflation around the central bank's 2% target but seemed to remain on the fence with regards to policy.

Suzuki was firm in his contention that deflationary pressures have not been put to rest either . He emphasised monetary policy was the purview of the BOJ but seemed to have no qualms about where the government stood on the matter.

Based on the official-speak, the BOJ could wait until beyond the March 18-19 policy meeting to announce an end to negative rates despite reports of some board members arguing for a more hawkish tack , . Ueda has since countered such talk, stressing the need to remain data-dependent .

Speculation about central banks is not confined to the BOJ. The U.S. Federal Reserve has seen opposite musings, with speculation instead on rate cuts, although Monday's US CPI release looks to have reduced market expectations of 4 cuts this year to 3, if not just 2 .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sam Holmes.)

