BUZZ-COMMENT-BoJ may have put in motion a bigger yen rally

Dec 20 (Reuters) - It is always dangerous to front run a technical signal but today's sharp appreciation in the Japanese yen may be the beginning of the end of a long-term trend reversal signal. The Bank of Japan's unexpected YCC band widening for the 10-year JGB from 0.25% to 0.50%, caused the yen to surge.

The weekly chart is displaying a head and shoulders pattern. The pattern, made up of a baseline with three clear peaks, can warn of a change in direction.

Since basing at 126.37 in late May USD/JPY climbed to 139.37 in July, forming the left shoulder. A pullback to 130.40 in August and subsequent rally to 151.94 in October set the shoulder and formed the head.

A sharp drop in the dollar and significant appreciation of the yen took the market to 133.62 at the start of December from where a two-week bout of consolidation led into today's sizeable drop to 132.06.

The formation of the right shoulder could be underway with a neckline at today's low. A rough projection taken from head top to neckline gives a USD/JPY target below 120.00.

