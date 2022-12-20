US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-BoJ may have put in motion a bigger yen rally

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

December 20, 2022 — 04:53 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - It is always dangerous to front run a technical signal but today's sharp appreciation in the Japanese yen may be the beginning of the end of a long-term trend reversal signal. The Bank of Japan's unexpected YCC band widening for the 10-year JGB from 0.25% to 0.50%, caused the yen to surge.

The weekly chart is displaying a head and shoulders pattern. The pattern, made up of a baseline with three clear peaks, can warn of a change in direction.

Since basing at 126.37 in late May USD/JPY climbed to 139.37 in July, forming the left shoulder. A pullback to 130.40 in August and subsequent rally to 151.94 in October set the shoulder and formed the head.

A sharp drop in the dollar and significant appreciation of the yen took the market to 133.62 at the start of December from where a two-week bout of consolidation led into today's sizeable drop to 132.06.

The formation of the right shoulder could be underway with a neckline at today's low. A rough projection taken from head top to neckline gives a USD/JPY target below 120.00.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY weekly candle chart:https://tmsnrt.rs/3FEJnUl

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.