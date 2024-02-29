BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ likely to remain dovish for now despite dissent

March 1 (Reuters) - Voters on the Bank of Japan's Policy Board still favour Governor Kazuo Ueda's dovish-for-longer gradualist stance, and the BOJ could maintain its accommodative policy beyond April, when many market pundits expect a shift .

On Thursday, Policy Board member Hajime Takata emphasised the need to end the BOJ's negative interest rate policy , .

Ueda countered this with a more circumspect view of the economy, and hence policy, that same evening at the G20 finance ministers' meeting in Sao Paulo , .

Although the board does see the need to exit from its ultra-easy policy eventually, there seems to be no urgency to do so now or to provide a time-frame for policy tweaks , , .

Thus Takata's comments may merely represent dissent by one board member, or the view that an end to easy policy must come sooner than later.

Either way, the current economic data do not argue for any change to policy. Though the economy is likely to revert to growth, there is no denying that Japan is in a "technical" recession , that industrial output remains stagnant and the labour market in stasis .

Even with wage growth likely to be stronger at this year's spring negotiations between unions and large firms, the BOJ could well take its time in turning hawkish. Wages in the service sector and smaller manufacturers are lagging, and it may take longer than generally thought for wages across the economy to affect growth and prices.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

