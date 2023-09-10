BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ likely on hold indefinitely despite Yomiuri report

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Yomiuri newspaper roiled Tokyo markets early Monday with a story suggesting Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is contemplating a change in policy , . This seems premature. Recent weaker economic data does not imply any change, and Ueda's comments appear evenly balanced.

The BOJ, alongside other central banks, is likely to be more data-dependent. Of course there is the possibility of a policy change in the future if inflation is sustainably above the BOJ's 2% target and economic growth solid.

This does not seem to be the case currently given recent weaker economic data and the BOJ's still subdued inflation outlook , .

Granted, some BOJ Policy Board members may see inflation remaining high , , , , , but most seem to side with the stand-pat majority until the data suggests otherwise. Even those who have been more hawkish of late admit distance towards achieving the BOJ's inflation target .

Tokyo markets reacted to the Yomiuri interview with USD/JPY gapping down and Japanese government bond yields jumping. However, the USD/JPY downside has been limited to 146.66 (Friday's New York close was 147.83) and the spike in 10-year JGB yields, while highest since 2014, still limited to 0.704%.

