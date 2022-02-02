BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ last major central bank to hike? Recipe for weak JPY

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will undoubtedly be among the last of major central banks to begin hiking interest rates. This implies a weaker JPY against USD over time on interest rate differentials alone, notwithstanding any turbulence around economic data such as Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls, and bouts of position adjustment.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeated the mantra of maintaining ultra-easy policy many times recently, even in the face of some criticism , , , . Granted, the BOJ also recently upped its view of future growth and inflation , , but the impact on policy will be a long time in coming.

Inflation in Japan is still roughly half or less of the BOJ's 2% target , , and the central bank is unlikely to move away from its easy money policy until inflation gets closer to its goal.

Growth could surprise to the upside, but better growth alone will not force the BOJ's hand.

On JPY, the BOJ seems nonchalant. Currency policy is the purview of the Ministry of Finance, not the BOJ. The bank does have a say in the effects of currency moves on the economy at large however, but it along with MoF see no problem with recent JPY weakness, noting both merits and demerits , , .

For more click on FXBUZ

Yield on JGB 10s - monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ukkBVs

Yield on US Treasury 10s - monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3HoKUO9

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential - monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rmHNAJ

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.