BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ has poured rocket fuel on the fire

Reuters
The Bank of Japan has doubled down on super easy policy while the Federal Reserve embarks on a period of much tighter monetary. This is akin to pouring rocket fuel on a fire which could result in a huge USD/JPY rise. [nL2N2WQ0NS]

The BOJ's actions will speak louder than words from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose desire to see FX reflect fundamentals in a stable way will be tested by the extremes of his own policy.

FX moves are also likely to be extreme and in the case of USD/JPY there is enormous topside potential to correct excesses of the past.

In order for USD/JPY to technically correct the drop seen between 1971 and 2011 the pair must reach 183. In an environment where the BOJ is buying unlimited amounts of bonds while the Federal Reserve sells them, and the potential divide in U.S. and Japanese interest rates could reach 4%, 183 might be conservative.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

