BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ Governor Kuroda all but affirms weak JPY okay

July 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda all but affirmed on Thursday that he is comfortable with the weak yen, suggesting that further JPY falls would not be a problem in the near future. He did however stress that rapid FX moves were undesirable.

Kuroda emphasized during the press conference following Thursday's policy meeting that the U.S. dollar had been strong recently not only against JPY, but also other major and emerging market currencies.

He refuted the thesis that the weak yen was the result of the BOJ's ultra-easy monetary stance, noting that USD had strengthened even against those currencies that have recently seen interest rate hikes by their respective central banks.

Though Kuroda's stance on JPY may have shifted a bit recently, from positive for the economy to slightly more positive than negative or neutral, the BOJ is unlikely to veer away from its hands-off approach to currency moves, especially with current economic 'fundamentals'.

FX policy in Japan remains the purview of the Ministry of Finance, which appears to be at one with the BOJ on FX at present. Granted, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki may have been more outspoken recently on the yen's rapid declines but there does not seem to be any real difference in view between the BOJ and MoF.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst.

