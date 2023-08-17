News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ FX intervention not in works with USD/JPY around 145

August 17, 2023 — 10:21 pm EDT

Aug 18 (Reuters) - There are no indications that Japan's finance ministry will order the Bank of Japan to intervene on foreign exchange markets to slow the yen's renewed fall anytime soon, even as USD/JPY edged to 146.56 on Thursday.

It may be due to ongoing annual O-Bon and summer holidays but the ministry has been conspicuously silent on recent, renewed JPY weakness. Intervention in the past has usually been preceded by heated verbal warnings, and this has been lacking as of late.

After the fall from 151.94 on October 21 to 127.22 on January 16, USD/JPY moves up since have been rather "orderly" and interspersed with bouts of retracement, and a fresh cap may be in place around Thursday's 146.56 high.

The current leg up from 137.25 on July 14 and 138.05 on July 28 has only eclipsed the 145.07 high on June 30 by less than two yen too. Unless there is another rush higher very soon, and given the lack of verbal intervention, actual FX intervention does not look to be on the cards at this time.

Tokyo players see USD/JPY equilibrium of sorts on the 145 handle and the pair likely holding two to three yen on either side . The bias will remain to the upside, however, given Japan's Galapagos-like distance from other major economies in terms of central bank monetary policies and absolute level of yields . Related previous comments , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

