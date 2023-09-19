BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ forward guidance on Friday key for USD/JPY

Sept 19 (Reuters) - In a big week for central bank decisions, USD/JPY players will be most focused on forward guidance from the Bank of Japan, especially given recent speculation that Governor Kazuo Ueda could signal a more hawkish stance into 2024.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will announce any changes to policy Wednesday and the Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Riksbank and Norges Bank will do the same Thursday . The BOJ will deliver its policy decision and forward guidance Friday.

Although it may be premature for the BOJ to make any policy changes now with economic data for the summer months on the weak side and inflation coming off , the market has been on tenterhooks since the daily Yomiuri newspaper ran an interview with Ueda that suggested he may be preparing for a policy shift , .

Both FX and domestic money markets have since been affected with USD/JPY capped ahead of 148.00 and the yield on two and 10-year Japanese government bonds climbing as high as 0.055% and 0.725%, the highest since January 2023 and January 2014, respectively.

Depending on BOJ forward guidance, USD/JPY could very well test the extremities of the 144.44-147.95 range in place since Sept 1, perhaps having a go at 150.00 and even the 151.94 high in October 2022 when Japan's Ministry of Finance ordered the BOJ to intervene and push the yen back up.

Should Ueda change tack and turn a bit more hawkish, the USD/JPY downside will remain limited however with the BOJ still the most dovish of the major economy central banks and JGB yields still facing BOJ caps.

BoJ expected to keep ultra-low rates BoJ expected to keep ultra-low rates: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qccw5x

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PsqqJB

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

