BUZZ-COMMENT-BoJ, Fed, SNB, BoE FX risks beyond Ides of March

March 13 (Reuters) - The week following the Ides of March includes monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Japan, Federal Reserve, Swiss National Bank and Bank of England - all of which will impact foreign exchange rates.

The BoJ kicks things off on Tuesday, when it may or may not ditch its negative interest rate policy - to the benefit or detriment of the yen.

FX market participants will then read the runes of the March 20 Fed policy statement and dot plots, plus Jerome Powell's news conference, for guidance about when the U.S. central bank will start cutting interest rates, with consequences for the dollar.

The Swiss franc could take a hit if the SNB cuts rates on March 21, or strengthen on an unchanged verdict.

Sterling, meanwhile, might weaken if the BoE's rate vote shifts in a dovish direction on March 21, following the three-way split in February - when two Monetary Policy Committee members voted for a hike and one for a cut.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

