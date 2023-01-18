BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ disappointment does not change USD/JPY's trajectory

Jan 18 (Reuters) - FX traders were given the opportunity to sell USD/JPY at better levels by the Bank of Japan, as its decision to retain the status quo set off a steep fall in the Japanese yen.

The yen slid against major currencies on Wednesday after the BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates, disappointing some investors who had hoped the central bank would relax its yield curve control policy further.

USD/JPY's big gains peaked at 131.58 after the BOJ, ahead of the latest reversal that looks set to extend lower in the days and weeks ahead. Fourteen-week momentum remains negative, reinforcing USD/JPY's overall bearish market structure.

The overall scope for an eventual USD/JPY drop under the 126.56 Fibo, a 50% retrace of 101.18 to 151.94 (2020 to 2022) EBS rise, below which would accelerate losses. Further dollar losses across the board would add to this currency pair's downside risk.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

