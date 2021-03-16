BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ dilemma - to widen JGB range, reduce ETF buys, or not

March 17 (Reuters) - While somewhat dependent on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement Wednesday, the Bank of Japan faces a dilemma over adjusting its JGB trading range and quantitative easing at its Thursday-Friday meeting. Overall policy will remain accommodative indefinitely but tweaks to yield curve control and specifically ETF purchases are possible.

Speculation over a wider JGB trading band took off in January as bond yields powered higher, albeit in a much smaller way than moves abroad. From just above zero, the yield on ten-year Japanese government bonds rose to 0.181% on Feb 26, near the top of the BOJ's implicit 20-basis-point target range each side of zero. A widening or raising of the band looks possible given moves to date. Debate on the subject could be heated .

The market is split on what the BOJ does with ETF purchases, if it makes any changes at all. The BOJ is the largest holder of Japanese stocks, and criticism has been levelled at this fact and the effect it has had on the market. Some reduction could be announced as long as it does not affect the impression of a continued easy stance.

On JPY, the BOJ seems to have no issues . That said, steps could be taken to limit further JPY weakness in the future if needed, by allowing JGB yields to rise further. Related comments , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

