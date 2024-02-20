BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ could maintain dovish bias well beyond April

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Persistently weak Japanese economic data suggests the Bank of Japan could keep policy ultra-easy well beyond the April policy tweak expected by a number of market watchers .

Given Japan's current technical recession, the BOJ may await Q1 2024 GDP data before embarking on any policy shift. GDP fell an annualised 0.4% in Q4 2023 following a 3.3% slump in Q3 , .

Data since have been on the weak side too. Core machinery orders out Monday showed an annual fall and the trade balance moved back into deficit in January despite better exports .

Japanese inflation was still above the BOJ's 2% target in December but slowing , while Tokyo January core CPI fell back below the target to 1.6% year-on-year .

With inflation slowing as per the BOJ's forecast , , there seems little reason for the central bank to shift policy, especially given recent weak economic data.

As Governor Kazuo Ueda has noted , , , the BOJ will remain data-dependent for now, and may choose to hold off on any policy shifts until after the economy returns to growth. That could mean until the next positive GDP reading; the preliminary Q1 release is due on May 16.

The market seems to be entirely focused on Japan's inflation outlook but growth is as important for the BOJ. This may even be the case after the next round of labour-management wage talks for the fiscal year beginning in April. Hefty rises are expected but nothing is definite at this time.

