BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ calling for weaker JPY? USD/JPY to head north

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Recent comments from key Bank of Japan officials, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and board member Seiji Adachi,suggest the central bank and government will have no complaints about more JPY weakness, even beyond the November USD/JPY 115.52 high.

While USD/JPY is currently under pressure, the longer-term bias remains upwards and the BOJ may not have any issues with JPY at 120 or higher against the USD.

USD/JPY fell to a low of 112.54 Tuesday from the Nov 24 high of 115.52 on safe-haven flows associated with the Omicron strain of COVID-19. U.S. Treasuries have been bought back en masse and JPY has strengthened with U.S. yields lower and the market still very short JPY .

USD/JPY could remain depressed for now but it should eventually base once U.S. yields turn higher again - a reasonable assumption with the Federal Reserve growing more hawkishrecently . Faster Fed rate hikes do not appear to be discounted into current yields despite some talk to the contrary.

The BOJ's Kuroda and Adachi have recently made their thoughts on JPY clear , , . Both do not see a weaker JPY as negative for Japan's economy, with Adachi even pointing out its benefits , .

The combination of higher U.S. yields and a BOJ not averse to a weaker JPY could be powerful reasons for eventual USD/JPY moves towards 120.00 if not 125.

Previous comments , .

