BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ buttering up market for likely shift in mantra?

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's post-meeting statement and news conference on Thursday seem to have solidified expectations in Tokyo of a policy tweak, if not an outright shift in March. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda sounded more positive on the growth outlook despite data suggesting short-term weakness , , . And other comments hinted at possible changes to the yield curve control framework and policy bias.

The BOJ upped its growth forecast for the coming fiscal year , and Kuroda's subsequent comments were much more positive . While he promised to maintain the BOJ's ultra-easy policy with the option to ease further if needed, his overall tone suggested a willingness to pull back once the economy and inflation showed signs of improving.

He stated that there was no need to change the framework of YCC now. Yet comments such as "excessive declines in super-long yields are not desirable" and recent reports indicating the BOJ will be more tolerant of wider JGB trading ranges suggest the central bank is angling for a steeper JGB yield curve and perhaps a less easy policy. See , , . Also .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

