BUZZ-COMMENT-BoJ bond intervention speaks louder than words for yen

March 28 (Reuters) - Yen bears are having a very happy Monday as the Bank of Japan's intervention to keep bond yields pinned down overrides currency jawboning from Japan's government.

USD/JPY soared to 125, its highest level since August 2015, and is set for its biggest one-day rise since March 2020, after the BoJ made two offers in a single day to buy Japanese Government Bonds at 0.25%.

The BoJ's action has eclipsed comments from Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who said "it's desirable to for exchange rates to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals".

Friday's CFTC data, meanwhile, showed IMM speculators upped gross JPY short positions by 20% to 115,158 contracts in the week ended March 22, raising the net JPY short position to its biggest since January.

USD/JPY bull targets include 130 and 135 (USD/JPY was last at those levels in 2002).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

