BUZZ-COMMENT-BoJ announcement tomorrow foregone conclusion

April 27 (Reuters) - As already telegraphed by the BoJ on recent occasions, tomorrow's policy announcement will not include any major changes. BoJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda and other members of the Policy Board have communicated their desire to keep policy ultra-easy till inflation reaches its 2% target .

Inflation in Japan is on the way up but still only roughly half-way to the BoJ's target. With raw materials and commodity prices higher and JPY recently weaker, Gov Kuroda is counting on inflation to rise to target by the end of his term in April 2023. Still, supply-side inflation is not what Japan needs, so focus over the year will be on whether demand-driven price gains can be achieved. .

The government looks to be in agreement, only objecting to the speed of recent JPY weakness but not a weaker JPY per se , , , , , . The IMF too sees current BoJ policy as appropriate and consequent JPY weakness as inevitable , .

With this in mind, the BoJ will continue to keep policy mostly as is. If any tweaks are to be made, this may come in the way of a higher cap on 10-year JGB yields under yield curve control. From 0.25% currently, the central bank may allow marginal moves higher to the 0.30%-0.50% area. Reuters preview .

For more click on FXBUZ

Yield on JGB 10s - monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3viCWlQ

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.