BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE vote split is the only guarantee for GBP in Nov

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The only cast-iron certainty for sterling next month is that the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee's vote on whether to increase interest rates on Nov. 4 will be split.

Of the four external members: doves Silvana Tenreyro and Catherine Mann are expected to vote to keep the Bank Rate at 0.1%, as may Jonathan Haskel, while hawk Michael Saunders looks certain to back a hike. The five internal members might take their cue from Governor Andrew Bailey -- who started the week by signalling that the BoE is gearing up to raise rates.

On Friday, data showing an unexpected decline in UK retail sales in September gave doves something to coo over, before October's above-forecast UK service and manufacturing PMIs emboldened hawks.

The pound rose to a one-month high of 1.3834 against the U.S. dollar this week -- three weeks after plumbing a nine-month low of 1.3412, as the to-and-fro debate over whether tighter UK monetary policy would be good or bad for GBP continued.

