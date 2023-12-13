BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE unlikely to validate 100bps worth of rate cuts

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will announce its final policy decision of the year on Thursday with the consensus call for the policy rate on hold at 5.25% and two or three hawkish dissenters, thus one potential surprise outcome would be a unanimous 9-0 pause.

Such an outcome would likely be seen as a dovish shift, resulting in a weaker sterling.

Markets see roughly 100bps of rate cuts in 2024, the first of which is 75% priced in for May 0#BOEWATCH. However, given that both core CPI and wage growth remain elevated, policymakers are likely to reiterate that it is too soon to think about rate cuts, pushing forward the message that the policy rate will need to be restrictive for sufficiently long enough. That should keep the pound underpinned.

That said, while the BoE have attempted to prevent a notable easing in financial conditions by maintaining their higher for longer mantra, a cut by May or June would be somewhat in line with prior easing cycles. The mean and median average length of time between the last hike and first rate cut has been 8.5 and 9.5 months respectively.

