BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE Q2 rate cut might help Tories, won't help pound

March 20 (Reuters) - To cut or not to cut interest rates before August? That is a question for the Bank of England - with the governing UK Conservative Party hoping the answer is yes, whereas sterling hopes for a no.

Doves advocating a BoE rate cut in May or June cooed after Wednesday's disclosure that UK CPI fell to a slightly lower than expected 3.4% YY in February.

Tory finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who hinted on Tuesday that the UK general election might be held in October, took the unusual step of commenting on what the CPI data might mean for the BoE.

"As inflation gets closer to its (2%) target, that opens the door for the Bank of England to consider bringing down interest rates", Hunt told reporters.

Some 40% of economists polled by Reuters last week predicted the BoE would cut rates before Aug. 1. If they do, it might eat into the opposition Labour Party's big opinion poll lead over the Conservatives if it makes British voters happier. It could also prompt speculators to ditch long GBP positions.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

