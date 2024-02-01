News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE pivot is in, but more evidence is needed

February 01, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Feb 1 (Reuters) - As widely expected, the Bank of England left the bank rate unchanged at 5.25% on Thursday. Although, a three-way vote split (6-2-1) for the first time since 2008 had been a hawkish surprise, relative to the 8-1 consensus call.

The hawkish dissenters were Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel, while Swati Dhingra voted to cut the bank rate.

In its statement and much like the Federal Reserve, the BoE's MPC dropped its tightening bias reference, instead stating it would keep the rate under review while at its current level. Alongside this, Governor Andrew Bailey, emphasised that more evidence is needed that CPI will fall to 2% and stay there.

Inflation is projected to fall temporarily to its 2% target in Q2 before increasing again in Q3 and Q4. A factor that may have prompted BoE hawks to favour a higher terminal rate to guard against these inflationary risks.

At the same time, the closely watched services CPI is seen ticking up to 6.6% in January before falling to 5%.

On the whole, the BoE decision was slightly hawkish relative to expectations heading into the release. Thus, markets have pared near-term rate cuts bets and by extension lifted sterling higher. That said, the pivot towards looser policy going forward is in.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

