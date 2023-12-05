BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE MPC hawks: Pound won't like it if 3 becomes 2

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sterling might cede some of its recent gains against the euro and dollar if the minority of Monetary Policy Committee members voting in favour of a Bank of England interest rate rise falls for a third consecutive meeting.

If the number of MPC hawks voting for a hike declines from three next week, it would be a boost for doves advocating a BoE rate cut as early as spring 2024.

Megan Greene, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann all wanted the BoE to raise rates last month, and in September - when Jon Cunliffe also voted in favour of a hike - at his last MPC meeting.

Greene and Haskel both delivered hawkish comments last week, but their actions could speak louder than words should they opt to join the expected majority voting for a third consecutive rate hold on Dec. 14.

The pound's recent rise to three-month highs against the euro and dollar has been fuelled by a belief that the BoE will be in much less of a hurry to cut rates in 2024 than the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPEUR https://tmsnrt.rs/41fs4nq

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/3Rp25q9

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.