BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE might set off sterling fireworks next week

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of England might send the pound fizzing or fizzling with its interest rate decision and quarterly Monetary Policy Report next week.

Money markets currently fully price a 75 basis point rate hike to 3.0% to follow last month's 50 bps rise -- delivered a day before the UK "mini-budget" upended sterling and gilts. A 100 bps increase on Nov. 3 might lift the pound -- albeit perhaps only temporarily, while another 50 bps hike could weigh on it.

The BoE's rate verdict will come three days after the government's scheduled Halloween budget to plug a black hole in the UK public finances, and two days after the BoE's Quantitative Tightening programme starts.

CFTC data at the end of last week showed IMM speculators raised their to its highest level since the UK "mini-budget" in the week ended Oct. 18, two days before Liz Truss resigned as Britain's Prime Minister.

