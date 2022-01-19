Commodities

BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE may stop pound getting in pickle on pork pie plot

- A "hawkish hike" from the Bank of England on Feb. 3 might help sterling overcome any turbulence generated by a leadership challenge to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The pound could react positively if the BoE signals that it is ready to raise interest rates by another 50-75 basis points this year on top of the 25 bps increase to 0.5% that is expected next month.

Johnson faces a leadership challenge if enough rebel Conservative lawmakers submit letters of no confidence in him in what has been dubbed the 'pork pie' plot.

GBP/EUR held close to last week's 23-month high of 1.2014 on Wednesday after UK rate hawks were emboldened by data showing UK CPI inflation rose to a higher than expected 5.4% in December, its highest level since 1992.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

