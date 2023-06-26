BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE may be willing on speculators betting on GBP

June 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England may hope speculators who have beefed up their long GBP bets are on to a winner, as a stronger pound would provide the central bank with much needed help in its fight against inflation.

Friday's CFTC data showed the IMM net GBP long position soared from 6,735 to 46,608 contracts in the week ended June 20. That is the largest net GBP long since April 2018 - a month in which GBP/USD scaled its post-Brexit referendum day peak (1.4377).

The huge increase in long GBP bets accompanied a hawkish shift in BoE rate expectations, ahead of the Old Lady's aggressive 50 basis-point hike on June 22. That move propelled GBP/USD towards its recent 14-month high of 1.2849, before a bout of profit-taking on GBP longs helped deflate the pair.

IMM speculators flipped to a net GBP long position in mid-April, having been net GBP short for 14 months before that.

