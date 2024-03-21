BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE joins dovish c.bank chorus as 2 February hike voters shift to hold

GBP/USD extended its slide from its post-Fed overnight high at 1.2803, to NorAm session lows at 1.2712, and is likely to remain under pressure, after the BoE, as expected, dovishly held rates steady, but two hike voters from the February meeting shifted to holds, weighing on the pound.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said they were not yet at the point where they could cut rates but things are moving in the right direction.

The BoE said restrictive policy was weighing on the economy, loosening the labour market and bearing down on inflation pressures, which, despite Thursday's well-above target core CPI, has rate futures traders pricing in three BoE cuts by year-end 2024.

With the BoE and Fed currently expected to travel similar rate policy paths over the next few years, barring a significant change in inflation or growth in the respective economies, GBP/USD is likely to remain anchored by current levels and capped by its 2024 high at 1.2894.

However, should UK inflation remain on its current trajectory, falling faster than the U.S., the BoE may see a further dovish shift that stirs expectations of quicker rate cuts, which would put the 200-DMA at 1.2594 and 2024 low at 1.2518 in sharper focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4cjJjsR

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.