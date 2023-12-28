BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE hawks softening stance will worry GBP bulls

Dec 28 (Reuters) - At the most recent policy decision, the Bank of England appeared comparatively more hawkish than both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank with their higher-for-longer policy statement. However, in light of the November CPI report, the focus for GBP traders will be on the rhetoric from the policy hawks.

BoE hawk Jonathan Haskel, who voted to raise the bank rate at the December meeting, slightly toned down his hawkish message. The rate-setter stated that there had been "news" in the latest inflation drop. While even the slightest of shifts in rhetoric from a prominent BoE hawk can be notable, GBP/USD has thus far paid little attention as seasonals and pre-existing trends dominate in muted trading conditions.

That said, given that the closely watched services CPI fell to 6.3%, below the 6.4% rate that the BoE had projected to reach by March 2024, the MPC's response to the report, particularly from the other two hawks, Megan Greene and Catherine Mann, will be key for sterling.

As it stands, a rate cut is fully priced in by May. However, should the MPC distance themselves from the higher-for-longer message, this could see markets bring forward cuts to as soon as March, currently at 37% 0#BOEWATCH.

For more click on FXBUZ

uk cpi vs bank rate https://tmsnrt.rs/3v8cBcH

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.