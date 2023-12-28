News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE hawks softening stance will worry GBP bulls

Credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

December 28, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - At the most recent policy decision, the Bank of England appeared comparatively more hawkish than both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank with their higher-for-longer policy statement. However, in light of the November CPI report, the focus for GBP traders will be on the rhetoric from the policy hawks.

BoE hawk Jonathan Haskel, who voted to raise the bank rate at the December meeting, slightly toned down his hawkish message. The rate-setter stated that there had been "news" in the latest inflation drop. While even the slightest of shifts in rhetoric from a prominent BoE hawk can be notable, GBP/USD has thus far paid little attention as seasonals and pre-existing trends dominate in muted trading conditions.

That said, given that the closely watched services CPI fell to 6.3%, below the 6.4% rate that the BoE had projected to reach by March 2024, the MPC's response to the report, particularly from the other two hawks, Megan Greene and Catherine Mann, will be key for sterling.

As it stands, a rate cut is fully priced in by May. However, should the MPC distance themselves from the higher-for-longer message, this could see markets bring forward cuts to as soon as March, currently at 37% 0#BOEWATCH.

For more click on FXBUZ

uk cpi vs bank rate https://tmsnrt.rs/3v8cBcH

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.