BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE, Fed convergence little help for recession-worried sterling

Aug 18 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Thursday as its initial post-inflation surge during the previous session unraveled further on concerns that the BoE's policy response will drag the UK economy into recession, which could leave cable capped by the 55-day moving average and potentially on course to test its July lows.

Cable's slide picked up steam overnight, moving below 1.2026, key Fib support, before reversing in early NorAm, while remaining offered ahead of 1.22.

Though inflation-fighting rate hikes might normally boost a currency, the BoE's expectation for price growth to surpass 13% in the autumn, and the potential for its policy response to choke off growth, is pressuring sterling.

Talk of tampering with BoE independence, lingering post-Brexit trade uncertainties and Ukraine-war related rising energy costs add to the pound's problems.

For now, GBP/USD is capped by the falling 55-DMA at 1.2140, just below Wednesday's post-CPI flash high and 1.2214, the daily cloud top.

Recession fears will keep risks tipped to the downside, and a close below 1.2026, the 50% Fib of 1.1761-1.2292, wouldput the July 25 low at 1.1962 and July 21 low at 1.1891 in focus.

