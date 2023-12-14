News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE comparatively more hawkish than peers, GBP underpinned

Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

December 14, 2023 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England offered little in the way of new surprises having left the bank rate unchanged at 5.25%, while the vote split also remained 6-3 with the dissenters voting to raise rates. In turn, given the wave of dovish exuberance stemming from the Federal Reserve policy decision, the BoE appears to be comparatively more hawkish than its peers.

Keep in mind that progress on inflation has been slower in the UK relative to its peers with CPI at 4.6% and the closely watched services CPI still on a six handle - 6.6% to be precise - justifying the MPC's stance.

As previously mentioned, the MPC was unlikely to validate the degree of policy easing priced in by markets for 2024 and as such, Governor Andrew Bailey continued to push back against cuts, reiterating that it is too early to talk about policy easing.

The question of how long the bank can manage to maintain its relatively more hawkish stance will depend on the incoming data, kicking off with next week's CPI figures.

For more click on FXBUZ

boe watch https://tmsnrt.rs/47TXjqp

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.