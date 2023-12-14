BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE comparatively more hawkish than peers, GBP underpinned

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England offered little in the way of new surprises having left the bank rate unchanged at 5.25%, while the vote split also remained 6-3 with the dissenters voting to raise rates. In turn, given the wave of dovish exuberance stemming from the Federal Reserve policy decision, the BoE appears to be comparatively more hawkish than its peers.

Keep in mind that progress on inflation has been slower in the UK relative to its peers with CPI at 4.6% and the closely watched services CPI still on a six handle - 6.6% to be precise - justifying the MPC's stance.

As previously mentioned, the MPC was unlikely to validate the degree of policy easing priced in by markets for 2024 and as such, Governor Andrew Bailey continued to push back against cuts, reiterating that it is too early to talk about policy easing.

The question of how long the bank can manage to maintain its relatively more hawkish stance will depend on the incoming data, kicking off with next week's CPI figures.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

