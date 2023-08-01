BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE balance of risks suggest a 25bp rate hike

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday, expectations are for 25bp rate increase to take the Bank Rate to 5.25%. Currently, money market pricing attaches a 62% probability of a 25bp rate hike, meanwhile, there is a modest 38% chance of a 50bp rate hike 0#BOEWATCH.

For GBP traders, the initial focus will be on the size of the rate hike, where a 25bp will likely weigh on the currency as markets unwind 50bp hike bets. While a 50bp hike can be expected to benefit sterling initially, with upside momentum dependent on the policy statement.

Recent dovish policy updates by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week, as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia overnight, may see BoE follow suit and go ahead with a 25bp hike.

Economic data since the June meeting supports the case for a smaller hike. Inflation fell more than expected in June, while activity data as evidenced by the latest PMI figures has also softened. The case for a 50bp hike stems from the record wage growth figures, raising concerns over second-round effects, although this had been coupled with a pick-up in the unemployment rate.

That said, the balance of risks lies with a smaller rate hike, which leaves GBP vulnerable to a larger setback.

For more click on FXBUZ

boe watch https://tmsnrt.rs/3QkBsm0

BOE and GBP reaction August https://tmsnrt.rs/47dILSv

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.