BUZZ-COMMENT-BoE 50bp August hike depends on next week's UK CPI

July 14 (Reuters) - A stellar week for Sterling bulls thanks to the US CPI inspired slide in the greenback, taking GBP/USD above 1.31 to trade at its highest level since April 2022. However, next week will prove a crucial test for the Pound with the latest UK inflation report due to be released on July 19th.

As has been the case for the majority of 2023, the UK is facing a tougher time taming inflation relative to its counterparts, prompting markets to reprice a much more aggressive tightening outlook for the Bank of England, which sees a peak rate north of 6%.

Currently, markets see a 50bp BoE rate hike at the August meeting as more likely than not 0#BOEWATCH, however, this will be dependent on next week’s inflation figures. Given that the consensus sees headline inflation falling to 8.2% from 8.7% and core CPI remaining at 7.1% -- a 31 year high – alongside record wage growth, a 50bp hike appears to be the base case, unless there is a sizeable miss in inflation.

For the Pound, a downside surprise in CPI could mark a turning point in the currency given that it is technically overbought, long positioning is at historical highs and BoE market pricing remains aggressive.

For more click on FXBUZ

UK inflation https://tmsnrt.rs/3DfxG5G

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.