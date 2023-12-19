BUZZ-COMMENT-BoC's preferred inflation metric is more dovish than the headline

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canadian inflation came in surprisingly strong, but the details were more nuanced and should keep intact the risk of a rate cut in the first half of next year.

Though the headline rate of 3.1% exceeded expectations of 2.9%, the BoC's preferred measure of inflation -- the 3-month annualised rate of median and trimmed CPI -- painted a slightly different picture.

Core inflation has fell for a third consecutive month, now at 2.3-2.6%, which in turn should keep the risk of a late Q1/early Q2 rate cut.

With BoC Governor Tiff Macklem opening the door to 2024 rate cuts on the condition that core inflation continues to trend lower, the March meeting is likely a live one.

Alongside this, markets have priced in roughly a 45% chance of a rate cut by March 0#BOCWATCH.

For now, the downtrend in the dollar is largely dictating price action as USD/CAD falls through support at 1.3380 (July peak/September low).

A daily close below, 1.3380 would probably open up a move towards 1.3282 (100WMA).

