BUZZ-COMMENT-BoC pause in doubt as reasons to restart hikes grow

June 5(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada (BoC) will announce it latest policy decision on Wednesday, where the focus will be on whether to stick with a pause or restart rate hikes. Following a slew of strong data, the risk of a rise has increased significantly since the April meeting.

Currently, market pricing is around 45% for a 25bps hike at the June meeting 0#BOCWATCH.

Q1 GDP overshot the BoC’s forecast at 3.1% vs 2.3% expected, thus supporting calls to raise rates. The April inflation report showed the headline rate accelerating to 4.4% from 4.3%, albeit this was offset by a continued fall in the BoC’s preferred measure of core inflation (average of common, median and trim CPI). Meanwhile, the labour market remains tight, with elevated wage growth and the unemployment rate hovering around cycle lows.

That said, there are reasons to wait until July. There is no press conference at the June meeting and thus the BoC may prefer to wait until July to announce a significant policy shift where they will also release a new set of projections. Elsewhere, oil prices are also much lower than the BoC projected in April with Brent crude at $77/bbl vs $85/bbl assumed.

Should the BoC surprise with a rate hike, USD/CAD risks a drop towards range lows of 1.3250-1.3300, while a pause likely sees the pair back above 1.3500.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/CAD daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3IWVm2h

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.